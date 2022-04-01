IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team to perform in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Surya Kiran, the Indian Air Force’s aerobatics team will be performing a fly-past over the city on April 2 from 1:09 pm to 1:30 pm. The fly-past is being held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

An online photography competition is also being held and the winners are to receive a ‘personalized hamper’ by the team.

Surya Kiran’s spokesperson in a tweet said, “We’re flying over Hyderabad!! Shutterbugs prepare. Online competition is on and the best-tagged photo over the city wins a personalised hamper from the team.”

As per the timetable shared by the team, the aerobatic display is set to fly in a North to South circuit. The schedule is listed below:

Air Force Academy, Dundigal at 1:09 pm, Hakimpet at 1:17 pm, Begumpet airport at 1:18 pm, the University of Hyderabad at 1:19 pm, Golconda fort at 1:23 pm, National Police Academy at 1:24 pm, Falaknuma at 1:28 pm, Charminar at 1:29 pm, Hussain Sagar at 1:30 pm.

These flypasts are being carried out at various locations across the country to mark ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ or 50 years since the war of 1971. After India succeeded in the war, about 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered which resulted in the birth of a new country, Bangladesh.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) was formed in 1996 and is a part of 52nd Squadron of the IAF. The team has since performed numerous demonstrations usually with nine BAe Hawk MK 132 aircraft.