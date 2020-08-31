IAmSushant trends as fans vow to be late actor’s voice

Mumbai, Aug 31 : Sushant Singh Rajput fans on Monday trended a new hashtag reiterating they would continue speaking on his behalf as his voice.

The hashtag #IAmSushant reaffirms the fan contention that the late actor did not commit suicide but that he was murdered. A few fans asserted they would continue trolling the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea, who has been charged with abetment to suicide, and demanded a Narco test on her.

“Sushant is not with us to see. Very sad. In one interview he said that he does not have crazy fans. We failed to show our love when he was with us. #IAmSushant,” tweeted a fan.

“My apologies to all feminists. I am not gonna stop trolling or swearing at Rhea Tai. She murdered Sushant. #IAmSushant,” declared another fan.

“I were GLAD IN MY LIFE. I HAD NEVER BEEN depressed. I just TRIED TO MAKE HAPPY TO EVERYONE’ I tried to help other it’ did not matter to me I know them or not. I did not hate anyone. I M SUSHANT #IAmSushant,” shared another fan.

“#IAmSushant I’m not a Drug Addict and Never was a Druggie

#IAmSushant I’m not Depressed !

#IAmSushant I’m not Bipolar !

#IAmSushant I’m not Claustrophobic !

#IAmSushant I didn’t commit Suicide !

#IAmSushant I was murdered !!

#IAmSushant I want Justice !!

#CBINarco4Rhea,” wrote another fan.

“I want you to read this tweet CAREFULLY. Dear SSRians, You have come this far, you have given hope to Sushant who’s watching us all, you have given hope to sushant sister in Abroad, you have given hope to his FATHER. Promise me you’ll take this to COMPLETE JUSTICE. #IAmSushant,” urged another fan.

Meanwhile on Monday, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) visited Sushant’s flat again, while another team continued grilling the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and former manager Shruti Modi.

Source: IANS

