Ian Watmore to succeed Colin Graves as ECB chairman

A+ A-

London: Ian Watmore has been named the next chairman of the England Cricket Board (ECB). He will replace Colin Graves when he leaves the post in November 2020.

Watmore’s appointment as Chair-Elect has been made to enable a smooth transition into the role.

61-year-old Watmore has a distinguished record across business, public life and sport with extensive experience gained from a broad range of senior positions.

“I am incredibly proud to be appointed to such a prestigious position and look forward to continuing Colin’s work and making the most of the tremendous momentum that cricket is currently enjoying,” Watmore said in an official statement.

“I feel privileged to be given this opportunity to help a sport that I care passionately about. All my life, I’ve seen the power of sport to unite communities. I look forward to working with the ECB and its stakeholders to grow the international, domestic and recreational game and make a positive difference to society,” he added.

Watmore has been an independent board member of the England 2015 Rugby World Cup, Group CEO of the Football Association and a member of the board of the English Institute of Sport and the English Football League.

While he was at the FA in 2009-10, he launched the Women’s Super League and the St. George’s Park project.