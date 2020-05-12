IAS Officer Captain Manivannan’s transfer create furore in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Transfer of IAS Officer Captain Manivannan created a huge furore in Karnataka. He was the Principal Secretary to the Department of Labour and Department of Information and Publicity.

Govt of Karnataka issues notification

On Monday, the Government of Karnataka issued a notification. As per the notification, IAS officer M Maheshwar Rao, Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME & Mines) is placed in concurrent charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Labour Department.

Yesterday at 9 PM, I have handed over charge of both depts (Labour & DIPR). Thank YOU for the guidance and support! Please extend the same to my successor.



I look forward to new challenges. I can be contacted thru the Telegram messenger https://t.co/oLbpn3Q6jb



🙏🏻 — Captain Manivannan (@mani1972ias) May 12, 2020

M. Maheshwar Rao is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Information and Public Relations Department, the notification added.

It may be mentioned that currently, Captain Manivannan is waiting for the new posting.

#BringBackCaptain trends after transfer of IAS Officer Captain Manivannan

After the transfer of Manivannan, #BringBackCaptain started trending on Twitter. Editorial Cartoonist, Satish Acharya also tweeted a cartoon and wrote, “Captain Manivannan shunted out!”.

It is alleged that he was transferred for speaking in favour of the rights of workers.

Earlier, he gave a befitting reply to Twitterati who labour pay issues.

Business is your domain, sir. Implementing law is my domain. Let' each of us do our work. That is Dharma. — Captain Manivannan (@mani1972ias) May 7, 2020

For the official view, there are official handles which I have mentioned. This handle expresses my personal views.



In spite of that, I don't see my position in variance with the stand of the GoI or GoK. Kindly point out if I have missed anything. — Captain Manivannan (@mani1972ias) May 7, 2020

