13 May 2020, Wed
IAS Officer Captain Manivannan’s transfer create furore in Karnataka

May 13, 2020
Bengaluru: Transfer of IAS Officer Captain Manivannan created a huge furore in Karnataka. He was the Principal Secretary to the Department of Labour and Department of Information and Publicity.

Govt of Karnataka issues notification

On Monday, the Government of Karnataka issued a notification. As per the notification, IAS officer M Maheshwar Rao, Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME & Mines) is placed in concurrent charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Labour Department.

M. Maheshwar Rao is also placed in concurrent charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Information and Public Relations Department, the notification added.

It may be mentioned that currently, Captain Manivannan is waiting for the new posting.

#BringBackCaptain trends after transfer of IAS Officer Captain Manivannan

After the transfer of Manivannan, #BringBackCaptain started trending on Twitter. Editorial Cartoonist, Satish Acharya also tweeted a cartoon and wrote, “Captain Manivannan shunted out!”.

It is alleged that he was transferred for speaking in favour of the rights of workers.

Earlier, he gave a befitting reply to Twitterati who labour pay issues.

