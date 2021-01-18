IAS officer’s brother found dead in mysterious circumstances

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 18 : The body of Ankur Agarwal, brother of Luv Agarwal, an IAS officer posted in the health ministry, was found in mysterious circumstances in the Sarsawan industrial area on Monday night.

Ankur’s licensed pistol was found lying near his body.

Senior police officials reached the site on learning of the incident and sent the body for post-mortem analysis.

SP (rural) Saharanpur said that prima facie, it seemed to be a case of suicide but further investigations would reveal the reasons behind the death.

Sources said that a family dispute may have led to Ankur taking the drastic step.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.