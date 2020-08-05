IAS wife’s complaint sends husband to jail

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 5 : Shailja Sharma, a 37-year-old 2013 batch IAS officer, has accused her husband of breaking into her house and trying to strangle her and her father.

Shailaja belongs to Muzaffarnagar and is currently posted in Bihar.

She filed the FIR in Muzaffarnagar and her husband, Rajeev Nayan, who is a senior official with the Haryana government, has been arrested.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dhananjay Kushwaha said, “The accused is a regional deputy commissioner in Haryana government’s labour department and is posted in Gurugram. He has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation is on and the action will be taken accordingly.”

In her complaint to the Muzaffarnagar Police, Shailja had said, “I had come to my house in Muzaffarnagar on July 31. On August 1, my husband Rajeev Nayan broke open the door and barged into the house with wrong intention. He abused us and when my father tried to stop him, he attacked us and tried to strangle me.”

She also alleged that her husband was in an illicit relationship with another woman and had been harassing her and their daughter.

After the complaint filed by her at New Mandi police station, the Haryana official was booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and 66B of the Information Technology Act.

Shailja is currently posted in Bihar as Joint Secretary in the road construction department. She was given the e-commerce award in Mumbai in February when she was the District Magistrate of Saharsa.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.