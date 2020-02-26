I&B ministry asks media to refrain from ‘violence’ coverage

Policemen stand along a road scattered with stones as smoke billows from buildings following clashes between supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020, ahead of US President arrival in New Delhi. - Fresh clashes raged in New Delhi in protests over a contentious citizenship law on February 24, hours ahead of a visit to the Indian capital by US President Donald Trump. India has seen weeks of demonstrations and violence since a new citizenship law -- that critics say discriminates against Muslims -- came into force in December. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry on Tuesday issued an advisory to private TV channels to regulate content being shown by them in the wake of violence in Delhi.

“All TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is inflammatory or anti-national, contains communal overtones and promotes falsehoods,” the Ministry said in the advisory.

“It may be ensured that no content is telecast which is violative of the aforementioned programme codes,” the release is added.

Union Information & Broadcasting Ministry issues advisory to private TV channels. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/UudWcS8g8Y — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

The Ministry further said that the content broadcast should be strictly in adherence to the programme and advertising codes as prescribed in the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.

At least 20 persons, including a police head constable, have died and more than 180 people have been injured in the violence in North-East Delhi that started on Monday morning.