‘IB officials call me and say my phone is tapped: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader on Friday, in a sensational tweet told that every single phone his tapped and revealed that this has happened to him two to three times by now.

The official Twitter page of the Congress party put out a video on Friday, where Rahul Gandhi is seen speaking about his phones being tapped and how the officials from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) have tried to caution him on several occasions.

He said, “Every single phone of mine is tapped. IB people call me & say please be aware, we are tapping your phone. My security people tell me they have to report to their seniors everything I say. So I am under no pretentions & I do not get intimidated.”

The Prime Minister himself is responsible for corruption in Rafale.



The real question is why when the CBI director was about to file an FIR [on Rafale] was his phone tapped & why was he blackmailed? And who did it?: Shri @RahulGandhi #PegasusSnoopgate pic.twitter.com/sxtpjemE3t — Congress (@INCIndia) July 23, 2021

Gandhi further added that his friends also received calls on several occasions and were told about how his phones are being tapped.

Upping the ante against the government, former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday described Pegasus as a weapon and demanded resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also demanded a Supreme Court probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, “Pegasus is classified by the Israeli State as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against the terrorist. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Union Home Minister have used this weapon against the Indian State and against our institutions.”