IBM opens 8th client innovation centre in India

Bengaluru: In a bid to help enterprises and startups scale their oprations in Hybrid Cloud and AI era, tech major IBM on Monday announced the opening of its new client innovation centre (CIC) in Mysuru, its eighth in the country.

IBM Consulting now operates from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi-National Capital Region, Pune and Mysuru.

“Digital transformation is happening at an accelerated pace across Mysuru,” said Amit Sharma, Managing Partner, Worldwide Global Delivery.

“The IBM CIC will play a key role in the digital transformation of the IT-ecosystem throughout the city and create new employment opportunities to foster the next wave of technology innovation,” he said in a statement.

IBM CIC is looking to hire over 10,000 people this quarter globally.

The company said that it builds on double-digit hiring growth in its Global Delivery Centers (GDC) already this year.

“New skills will serve to open-up new business streams and strengthen the IT industry ecosystem in the region through close collaboration with clients and partners including cloud solution and service providers,” said IBM.

According to Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, state higher education minister, this is a significant achievement of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) to attract companies to set up operations in Mysuru and other places.

“With IBM’s contribution as a major employer, the state of Karnataka is destined to retain and grow as a global front-runner for digital services and developing new technologies,” he said.