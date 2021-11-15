IBM sets up new facility in Hyderabad for BPO consulting

Hyderabad: IBM Corporation has set up a new facility in Hyderabad dedicated to business process operations consulting.

“The new facility will be focussed on business process operations across several domains such as finance and accounts, procurement and supply chain, human resources and recruiting, and industry-specific processes, including risk and compliance,” IBM said in a statement. It aims to help clients achieve their digital transformation goals.

IBM said that the new facility will also have dedicated workspaces to collaborate with clients via the IBM Garage, a collaborative approach to fast-track innovation. The facility also serves an additional function for enabling resiliency for IBM Consulting by acting as a backup site for business process operations centres in Chennai and Bengaluru.

The onsite team will also collaborate with IBM India Software Labs in Hyderabad to bring in Artificial Intelligence and platform offerings.

“The expansion to Hyderabad is a key component of our growth plans in India. Our aim is to not just transform our clients’ critical business functions with local talent but also to drive skills development and enhance employability in the market,” said senior partner, IBM Consulting, Sachin Varma.