IBM to digitise Bengaluru airport operations

Bengaluru: Global software major IBM would digitise Bengaluru international airport operations to transform fliers experience, said its operator on Wednesday.

“We have entered into a 10-year partnership with IBM’s ‘s global business services arm to digitise our IT network for operating the Kempegowda airport,” said Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), a public-private consortium that operates the country’s third largest airport, in a statement here.

Red Hat automation and Kyndryl, an entity of IBM’s managed infrastructure services business, will partner with the US-based IT behemoth to create an airport in a box platform to transform the travel experience of passengers.

“As one of the fastest-growing airports, we needed a nimble, scalable and cost-competitive technology to handle growth in passenger traffic in the future, with operational flexibility,” said the operator.

The new platform is expected to improve the operator’s employee productivity, better utilisation of its IT assets, reduce costs through inventory control and improved incident management.

“The IBM platform will support the operator’s business growth and generate AI (artificial intelligence)-powered insights from IBM Maximo enterprise asset management technology to optimise inventory management and the cost of ownership,” said BIAL in the statement.

When the platform goes operational and enhances travel experience of fliers, the twin partners plan to advance the platform for the transformation of global travel and transportation industry.

“The partnership with IBM is part of our vision to make the airport smart, digitised, connected and intuitive,” said BIAL chief executive Hari Marar on the occasion.

IBM works with about 150 airports worldwide and has a history of helping airports, airlines and the aviation industry to innovate and transform.

“The project capitalises on our ability to deliver advanced technologies and services that enable airport operators to transform their business,” said IBM services Vice President Mark Foster in the statement.