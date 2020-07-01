IBPS invites applications to fill up various posts in 43 banks

By Sameer Updated: July 01, 2020, 9:39 pm IST
IBPS

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) invited applications to fill up the posts of Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager), Officer Scale-II Specialist Officer (Manager), Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager), Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in the following 43 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs)

  1. Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank
  2. Andhra Pragathi Gramin Bank
  3. Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank
  4. Aryavart Bank
  5. Assam Gramin Vikash Bank
  6. Bangiya Gramin Vikash Bank
  7. Baroda Gujarat Gramin Bank
  8. Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank
  9. Baroda U P Bank
  10. Chaitanya Godavari Grameena Bank
  11. Chhattisgarh Rajya Gramin Bank
  12. Dakshin Bihar Gramin Bank
  13. Ellaquai Dehati Bank
  14. Himachal Pradesh Gramin Bank
  15. J & K Grameen Bank
  16. Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank
  17. Karnataka Gramin Bank
  18. Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank
  19. Kerala Gramin Bank
  20. Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank
  21. Madhyanchal Gramin Bank
  22. Maharashtra Gramin Bank
  23. Manipur Rural Bank
  24. Meghalaya Rural Bank
  25. Mizoram Rural Bank
  26. Nagaland Rural Bank
  27. Odisha Gramya Bank
  28. Paschim Banga Gramin Bank
  29. Prathama UP Gramin Bank
  30. Puduvai Bharathiar Grama Bank
  31. Punjab Gramin Bank
  32. Rajasthan Marudhara Gramin Bank
  33. Saptagiri Grameena Bank
  34. Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank
  35. Saurashtra Gramin Bank
  36. Tamil Nadu Grama Bank
  37. Telangana Grameena Bank
  38. Tripura Gramin Bank
  39. Utkal Grameen Bank
  40. Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank
  41. Uttarakhand Gramin Bank
  42. Uttarbanga Kshetriya Gramin Bank
  43. Vidharbha Konkan Gramin Bank

Eligibility for IBPS RRBs

Following is the educational qualification and experience needed for the posts.

PostQualification
Office Assistant (Multipurpose)Bachelor’s degree and
Proficiency in local language
Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager)Bachelor’s degree
and
Proficiency in local language
Officer Scale-II General Banking Officer (Manager)Bachelor’s degree with minimum of 50 percent marks
Officer Scale-II Specialist Officers (Manager)Information Technology Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Electronics / Communication / Computer Science / Information Technology or its equivalent with minimum of 50 percent marks.
Chartered Accountant: Certified Associate
Law Officer: Degree in Law or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks
Treasury Manager: Chartered Accountant or MBA in Finance
Marketing Officer: MBA in Marketing
Agricultural Officer: Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agricultural Engineering/ Pisciculture with minimum of 50 percent marks.
Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager)Bachelor’s degree or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent marks

The candidates must be in the age group of 21-40, 21-32, 18-30 and 18-28 years for Officer Scale- III (Senior Manager), Officer Scale-II (Manager), Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts respectively.

How to apply

Apart from educational eligibility and age limit, the interested candidates should carry experience for Officer Scale-II and Scale-II.

The application fee is Rs. 175 for candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD where for other candidates, it is Rs. 850.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of IBPS (click here). The applications can be registered till 21st July 2020.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

