IBPS PO 2020: Applications invited for 1417 posts in 11 banks

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) issued recruitment notification to fill up 1417 vacancies of the post of probationary officer in 11 various banks. Applications are invited from eligible Indian citizens.

Reservation

As per the notification, out of the total vacancies, 196, 89, 300 and 142 vacancies are reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) respectively.

The list of participating organizations are as follows:

Bank of Baroda Canara Bank Indian Overseas Bank UCO Bank Bank of India Central Bank of India Punjab National Bank Union Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Indian Bank Punjab & Sind Bank

It may be noted that the above list of vacancies are indicative and anticipated.

Eligibility

Interested candidates must hold graduation degree from a recognized University. The candidates who have qualification that is considered as equivalent to graduation by the Central Govt. can also apply for the vacancies.

Apart from educational qualification, candidates must satisfy age limit. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1990 and not later than 01.08.2000 (both dates inclusive).

Registration fee

The registration fee for General, EWS and OBC candidates is Rs. 850 whereas, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD have to pay Rs. 175.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of IBPS (click here) on or before 26th August 2020.