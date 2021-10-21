IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 4135 posts in 11 banks

New Delhi: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday issued recruitment notification to fill up 4135 vacancies of the post of probationary officer in 11 various banks.

As per the notification, the candidates must hold graduation degree from a recognized university. Those who have a qualification that is considered equivalent to graduation by the Central Govt. can also apply for the vacancies.

Apart from educational qualifications, candidates must satisfy the age limits. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1991 and not later than 01.08.2001 (both dates inclusive).

The registration fee for General, EWS, and OBC candidates is Rs. 850 whereas, candidates belonging to SC, ST and PWD have to pay Rs. 175.

List of participating banks in IBPS PO recruitment 2021

Bank of Baroda Canara Bank Indian Overseas Bank UCO Bank Bank of India Central Bank of India Punjab National Bank Union Bank of India Bank of Maharashtra Indian Bank Punjab & Sind Bank

Out of the total vacancies, 679, 350, 1102, and 404 vacancies are reserved for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) respectively.

The preliminary examinations are scheduled to be held from December 4 to 11 whereas, the main examination will be held in the month of January 2022.

The successful candidates will be called for interviews that are scheduled to be held in the month of February/March 2022. The provisional allotment is expected to be released in April 2022.

For further details, candidates can read the official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of IBPS (click here) on or before November 10, 2021.