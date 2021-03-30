Ibrahim Ali Khan makes Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to enter Bollywood as he has come on board as an assistant director for Karan Johar’s next project.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Karan next venture will star leading actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the main roles. This project will mark Ranveer and Alia’s second project. They earlier worked in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

Report also said that if everything goes as planned, the movie will go on the floors by the month of June/July and will be shot at some real locations in India.

Ibrahim Ali Khan as AD in KJo’s next

A source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla about Irbahim Ali Khan’s role as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s film and said, “But no, there are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking. He is a young kid, still studying and yet to even decide if he wants to be an actor, director or something else.”

Speaking about Karan next movie, report suggested that it’s a light hearted, rooted love story, without any social message, the kind of film that audience has resonated Dharma with through the last three decades.

When Saif confirmed Ibrahim’s debut

Earlier in interaction with SpotboyE, Saif Ali Khan spoke about Ibrahim’s acting aspirations and said that he believes the youngster ‘is prepared for a career in acting’ and would pursue acting after his college.

When Saif was asked if he was planning to launch Ibrahim. “I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway.”

Confirming and approving of Ibrahim’s debut in Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan said, “He should enter Bollywood, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first.”