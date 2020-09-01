Ibrahimovic extends contract with AC Milan until 2021

Rome, Sep 1 : Zlatan Ibrahimovic has ended speculation around his future by signing a one-year contract extension with Serie A side AC Milan.

“AC Milan is delighted to announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has renewed his contract with the club until June 30, 2021,” the club said in a statement on Monday.

According to the Serie A side, the 38-year-old has re-joined his teammates and coach Stefano Pioli at Milanello Sports Center, where he took part in his first training session of the season.

The Swedish champion began his journey with the club in 2010 when he made 85 appearances and scored 56 goals during a stint which also yielded one Scudetto and one Supercoppa.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January this year and contributed significantly to AC Milan’s return to Europe, netting 11 goals in 20 matches, reaching the 100 appearances milestone with the Rossoneri.

