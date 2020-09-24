Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19

By News Desk 1Updated: 24th September 2020 9:44 pm IST
Ibrahimovic tests positive for Covid-19

Milan, Sep 24 : Veteran AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed in a statement on Thursday. The 38-year-old will hence not be available for Milan’s Europa League match against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight’s game against Bodo/Glimt,” Milan said. “The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative.”

Ibrahimovic had before the start of the season extended his contract with the 18-time Serie A champions by a year.

READ:  Stoinis' blistering 53 drags DC to 157/8 against KXIP

The Swedish champion began his journey with the club in 2010 when he made 85 appearances and scored 56 goals during a stint which also yielded one Scudetto and one Supercoppa.

Ibrahimovic returned to Milan in January this year and contributed significantly to AC Milan’s return to Europe, netting 11 goals in 20 matches, reaching the 100 appearances milestone with the Rossoneri.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Updated: 24th September 2020 9:44 pm IST
Back to top button