ICAR-NRCM and IIP collaborate for research, training and extension

Hyderabad: The National Research Centre on Meat (ICAR-NRCM) and the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) have established a partnership to facilitate collaborative research, training and extension on meat packaging.

The Memorandum of Association (MoA), valid for five years and extendable on mutual consent, was signed by Prof. Tanweer Alam, Director of IIP-Mumbai and Dr. SB Barduddhe, director of ICAR-NRCM at the NRCM office in Chengicherla, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The IIP is an autonomous body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. ICAR-NRCM works under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and is headquartered in Hyderabad. It aims to develop a more organized meat sector through meat production, processing and technology and benefit meat producers, processors and consumers.

A joint press release by the IIP and the ICAR-NRCM states that NRCM would provide will facilitate research and guidance for joint research projects mutually beneficial to both NCRM and IIP. It would also share expertise on applied research in various aspects of meat science and technology with postgraduate students, research scholars and IIP’s staff. The IIP, in turn, would provide laboratory, library and field facilities for cooperative research in areas of mutual interest to the staff of NCRM from time to time.

Both the organizations have recognized the importance of research and development in meat packaging, as well as training students of packaging to meet industrial standards. Thus, they agreed to enter this partnership and facilitate research and training programs for students and research scholars alike.

Jointly, both organizations facilitate each other’s infrastructure and other facilities to scientists, faculty, research scholars and students, undertake research-based, location-specific problems on mutual agreement, prepare joint research projects mutually beneficial to IIP and NRCM and seek funding from outside agencies. Additionally, exchange visits by faculty members and scientists for academic and research purposes would be facilitated as well.

The NRCM will also give permits to post-graduate students for 3 to 12 months to work on thesis-based programs under the joint supervision of IIP and NRCM staff.