ICAR’s IISS conferred King Bhumibol World Soil Day 2020 Award

New Delhi, Dec 6 : The India Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Sunday said that its Bhopal-based Indian Institute of Soil Science has been awarded the prestigious King Bhumibol World Soil Day 2020 Award by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO).

The award was conferred to the ICAR on the occasion of World Soil Day, celebrated on December 5, via a virtual event, said India’s premier agricultural rearch body in a statement.

This international recognition is in view of IISS’ excellent contribution in ‘Soil health awareness’ last year. It had organised several programmes with great fervour and enthusiasm in schools and its premises as well as in the farming community in the villages, said the statement.

The IISS celebrated Agriculture Education Day with a theme to create soil health awareness amongst the students and an exposure visit-cum-expert session on “Soil health for sustaining soil productivity” was organised.

Its scientists outlined key points on agricultural sciences, soil science, importance of soil health and its management for achieving higher crop productivity and soil sustenance. During this event, the students participated enthusiastically and acquired awareness related to soil health, the statement said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.