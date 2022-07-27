ICC Board Meeting in London

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 27th July 2022 4:50 pm IST
Birmingham: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly with BCB Chairman Nazmul Hassan and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja during a party ahead of ICC Board meeting, at the Library of Birmingham, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Birmingham: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly ahead of the ICC Board meeting, at the Library of Birmingham, Tuesday, July 26, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
