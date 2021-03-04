ICET 2021 schedule released

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) on Wednesday issued ICET-2021 schedules. The council said that the notification would be issued on April 4 and added that it would receive the application forms from April 7 to June 15 through online mode.

The entrance exam fee is Rs. 650. The council said that it would receive the application forms without any fine till June 15.

The online applications with a fine amount of Rs. 250 would be received till June 30, Rs. 500 till July 15 and Rs.10000 till July 30. It said that the entrance exam would be held in August this year in three sessions in online mode.

The ICET is conducted to fill up MBA and MCA seats in the state.

Source: NSS