ICFAI signs MoU for providing Ph.D. program for scientists

Hyderabad: ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone Ltd (AMTZ) for providing a part-time PhD program for scientists working in AMTZ.

In an event at Kalam Convention Center, Visakhapatnam, ICFAI professor Dr Vijayalakshmi and managing director and CEO of AMTZ signed the MoU on December 12.

The first batch of AMTZ scientists will soon be admitted to the program and will soon be guided by scientists and ICFAI faculty.

The AMTZ regularly conducts development programs for students and faculty from across India. So from now, ATMZ will invite ICFAI faculty as subject matter experts for some appropriate matters during the sessions. The co-incubation of startups in the domain of medical devices and health technologies will be undertaken at AMTZ under the MoU.

MoU was signed in the presence of Additional Secretary of NITI Aayog Dr Rakesh Sarwal, a former secretary department of Biotechnology, Government of India, Dr Renu Swaroop, Secretary of Ministry of Textiles, Ravi Kapoor, Senior Advisor of ICFAI Group, professor A Vedpuriswar, Dean ICFAI Business School Prof C S Shylajan, President of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Prof M Sainath.