ICICI bank manager accused of fraud arrested from West Bengal

Hyderabad: A bank manager, who was the prime suspect in an organized fraud case was arrested on Monday by the Cyber Crime police. He was taken into custody two months after his accomplices were also nabbed by the police.

According to the Hyderabad police, Rakesh Kumar Das, who worked as a bank manager for ICICI bank in Kolkata, was allegedly involved in de-freezing bank accounts that were seized in an instant loan app case in West Bengal.

The police said that the regional manager of the ICICI Bank at Gachibowli filed a complaint that an unknown person, claiming to be a sub-inspector of police in Kolkata, allegedly misrepresented material facts, prepared forged notices and submitted forged notices to de-freeze the account that was linked to the instant loan app case.

According to the complaint, the accused then demanded to de-freeze certain ICICI bank accounts which were frozen the an instant loan app case, and subsequently transferred Rs 1.18 crores into an SBI bank account.

During the course of the investigation, the beneficiary SBI holders – alleged collaborators Rakesh Kumar, Anand Jannu and Nallamothu Anil Kumar – had the amount transferred in their accounts. They were arrested in June this year and were later remanded to judicial custody.

Rakesh Kumar was finally arrested in West Bengal on Monday, and brought to Hyderabad on a transit Warrant. He was produced before the Nampally court and remanded for judicial custody.