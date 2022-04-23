ICICI Bank Q4FY22 net profit at Rs 7,019, up 59% YoY

New Delhi: Private lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported its profit after tax during Q4FY22 at Rs 7,019 crore, up 59.4 percent year-on-year from the same quarter last fiscal.

The net interest income (NII) of the lender increased by 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,605 crore in Q4, from Rs 10,431 crore reported in the same quarter last fiscal.

Besides, non-interest income, excluding treasury income, of the lender increased by 11 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,608 crore in Q4, against Rs 4,137 crore in Q4FY21.

Net NPA ratio declined to 0.76 percent sequentially as on March 31, 2022 from 0.85 percent on December 31, 2021, the lender said in a statement.