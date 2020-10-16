ICICI Bank services down early on Friday, resolved later

New Delhi, Oct 16 : Customers of ICICI Bank faced issues in online transactions on Friday due to a technical glitch.

The glitch was however resolved later.

Issues were reportedly faced in net banking, debit card and UPI transactions among others.

According to the data from downdetector.in most of these issues were reported around 2 p.m.

The data showed that around 69 per cent problems were reported in Internet banking, followed by 20 per cent in mobile banking and 9 per cent in card based transactions.

Source: IANS

