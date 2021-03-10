ICICI Bank to bear cost of Covid vaccine for employees, kin

Mumbai, March 10 (IABS) Lending major ICICI Bank on Wednesday announced that it will provide Covid-19 vaccination for its employees and their immediate family members free of cost.

According to the bank, this initiative is aimed at safeguarding the lives of its employees and their dependent family members from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is also a humble gesture to appreciate the dedication, perseverance and passion portrayed by the employees of the bank to ensure seamless services to millions of customers during the pandemic,” the bank said in a statement.

Accordingly, the bank will reimburse the cost of the two mandated vaccine shots for its employees and their dependent family members.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.