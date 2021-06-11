iCloud Mail gets redesigned interface on web

11th June 2021
San Francisco: Apple has begun testing a major redesign to the iCloud Mail experience on the web, bringing its webmail service more in line with recent design changes made in macOS Big Sur.

When entering the iCloud beta website, users will find a refreshed version of the Mail web app, which is currently available in beta, 9To5Google reported.

The new design looks more similar to the current Mail app available on the iPad and Mac, as it features a cleaner interface with thicker icons.

The previous Mail web app, which remains accessible through the official iCloud website, still has remnant elements of the iOS 7 interface with super-thin fonts and icons.

Now it seems that Apple is finally bringing a more modern look to the iCloud web, starting with Mail — other iCloud web apps are still with the old design even on the beta website, the report said.

Another difference between the old and new iCloud Mail on the web is the mail composition panel, which now pops up in the same window, while the old one brings the composition panel in a separate window.

