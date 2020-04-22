ICMR releases list of private labs for coronavirus tests

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday released a list of 87 private laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests.
Highest number of testing labs in Maharashtra
Among the 87 laboratories, which are set up in 15 states, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 testing labs at 20. It is to mention that Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country in terms of the number of people infected from coronavirus.
Moreover, 12 laboratories are in Telangana, 11 in Delhi, 10 in Tamil Nadu, 7 in Haryana, 6 in West Bengal, 5 in Karnataka 4 in Gujarat, and 2 each in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and 1 each in Uttarakhand and Odisha.
List of private labs
|Name of States
|Name, address of laboratories
|Delhi
|1. Lal Path Labs, Block -E, Sector 18, Rohini, Delhi
2. Dr Dangs Lab, C-2/1, Safadarjung Development Area, New-Delhi
3. Laboratory Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi
4. Max Lab, Max Super Spciality Hospital, Saket, New-Delhi
5. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Clinical Lab Services, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi
6. Oncquest Labs Ltd, 3-Factory Road, New-Delhi
7. Prognosis Laboratories, 515-16, Sector 19, Dwarka
8. City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt Ltd, 4B/18, Tilak Nagar, New-Delhi
9. Lifeline Laboratory, H-11, Green Park Extension, New-Delhi
10. Dept of Lab Services, Dr. B.L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, 5, Pusa Road, New-Delhi
11. Dept of Laboratory Services, Action Cancer Hospital, A-4, Paschim Vihar (East), New-Delhi
|Gujarat
|12. Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad
13. Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Kedar, Ahmedabad
14. SN GeneLab Pvt Ltd, President Plaza –A, Near Mahavir Hospital, Nanpura, Surat
15. Pangenomics International Pvt Ltd, Ellis Bridge, Ahmedabad
|Haryana
|16. Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram
17. SRL Limited, GP26, Sector 18, Gurugram
18. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre-Lab, 363-364/4, JAwahar Nagar. Gurgaon
19. Core Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Udyog Vihar Phase-3, Gurgaon
20. MolQ Laboratory, Plot 28,29; Sector 18(P), Electronic city, Udyog Vihar, Phase IV, Gurgaon
21. Pathkind Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Plot 55-56, Phase 4, Udyog Vihar, Sec 18, Gurgaon
22. Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Medanta-The Medicity, Sector 38, Gurgaon
|Karnataka
|23. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru
24. Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sri Shankara Research Centre, Bengaluru
25. Sakra World Hospital Lab Services, Devarabeesanahalli VArthur Hobli, Bengaluru
26. Central Diagnostic Lab, Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, #82, E.P.I.P. Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru
27. Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, 154/11, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru
|Kerala
|28. DDRC SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Panampilly Nagar, Ernakulam
29. MIMS Lab Services, Govindapuram, Kozhikode
|Madhya Pradesh
|30. Chirayu Medical College & Hospital, Bhopal Indore Highway, Bhaisakhedi, Bhopal
31. Sampurna Sodani Diagnostic Clinic, LG-1, Morya Centre, 16/1 Race Course Road, Indore
|Maharashtra
|32. Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai
33. Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., 306, 307/T, 3rd Floor, Sunshine Bld., Andheri (W), Mumbai
34. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No. 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai
35. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai
36. SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai
37. A.G. Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Nayantara Building, Pune
38. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Four Bungalows, Mumbai
39. InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited, A/131, Therelek Compound, Road No 23, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane (W)
40. iGenetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Krislon House, Andheri East, Mumbai
41. Tata Memorial Centre Diagnostic Services-Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai
42. Sahyadri Speciality Labs, Plot No 54, S.No. 89-90, Lokmanya Colony, Kothrud, Pune
43. Dr. Jariwala Lab & Diagnostics LLP, 1st Floor, Rasraj Heights, Rokadia Lane, Off Mandpeshwar Road, Borivli (W), Mumbai
44. Ruby Hall Clinic, Dept of Laboratory, Grant Medical Foundation, 40, Sassoon Road, Pune
45. Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Construction House, 796/189-B, Bhandarkar Institute Road, Pune
46. Qualilife Diagnostics, Balaji Arcade, 1st Floor, 544/A, Netaji Subhash Road, Mulund (W), Mumbai
47. SRL Diagnostics – Dr. Avinash Phadke (SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd), Mahalaxmi Engineering Estate, 2nd Floor, L.J. Cross Road No 1, KJ Khilnani High School, Mahim (West), Mumbai
48. Sunflower Lab & Diagnostic Center, Keshav Kunj, Marve Road, Malad West, Mumbai
49. Department of Laboratory Medicine – P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim, Mumbai
50. Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital – Laboratory, Aditya Birla Marg, Chinchwad, Pune
51. Vaidya Lab Thane, Unit of Millenium Special Lab Pvt Ltd, Odyssey Park, 2nd Floor, 201, Raghunath Nagar, Wagle Estate, Thane
|Orissa
|52. Dept of Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar
|Punjab
|53. Department of Microbiology, Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Tagore Nagar, Civil Lines, Ludhiana
54. Tuli Diagnostic Centre, Majitha Road, Amritsar
|Rajasthan
|55. Central Lab, The Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, RIICO Institution Area, Sitapura, Tonk Road, Jaipur
56. Dr. B Lal Clinical Lab Pvt Ltd, 6-E, Malviya Industrial Area, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur
|Tamil Nadu
|57. Dept. of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore
58. Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Chennai
59. Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, 46-48 Masilamani Road, Balaji Nagar, Chennai
60. Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai
61. Microbiology Lab, Veerakeralam Road, Coimbatore
62. YRG CARE, Taramani, Chennai
63. Hitech Diagnostic Centre- A Unit of Dr. Ganesan’s Hitech Diagnostic Centre PVt Ltd, Poonamallee High Road, Chennai
64. MIOT Hospitals – Dept of Lab Medicine, 4/112, Mount Poonamallee Road, Manapakkam, Chennai
65. Madras Medical Mission Clinical Lab Services, 4-A, Dr. J. Jayalalitha Nagar, Mogappair East, Chennai
66. PSG Hospitals Diagnostic Centre, Avinashi Road, Peelamedu, Coimbatore
|Telangana
|67. Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, 6th Floor, Health Street Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
68. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Street No 19, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad
69. Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad
70. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Labortory, Bowenpally, Secunderabad
71. Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad
72. Pathcare Labs Pvt Ltd, Medchal, Hyderabad
73. American Institute of Pathology And Lab Sciences Pvt Ltd, Citizens Hospital, Serilingampally, Hyderabad
74. Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt Ltd, Plot No 16 & 17, Swathi Plaza, Anand Nagar, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad
75. Department of Lab Medicine, Yashoda Hospital, 9th Floor, 1-1-156 & 157, Alexander Road, Secunderabad
76. Biognosys Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, #8-148/174/11,
NRI Colony, Near Aleap Industrial Area, Medchal, Malkajgiri
77. Dept of Lab Medicine, Star Hospitals, A Unit of Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd, 8-2-594/B, Road No 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
78. Tenet Diagnostics, Plot No 51, Kineta Towers, Journalist Colony, Road No 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
|U.P.
|79. RML Mehrotra Pathology Pvt Ltd, Nirala Nagar, Lucknow
80. Dept of Lab Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Sector 128, Noida
|Uttarakhand
|81. Dr. Ahuja’s Pathology and Imaging Centre, 7-B, Astley Hall, Dehradun
|West Bengal
|82. Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, 58 Canal Circular Road, Kolkata
83. Tata Medical Center, Rajarhat, Kolkata
84. Laboratory Services, Peerless Hospitex Hospital & Research Centre, 360, Panchasayar, Kolkata
85. AMRI Hospitals, Dept of Lab Medicine, JC 16-17, Sector III, Salt Lake City, Kolkata
86. Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd (Dept of Lab Services), 12/1, Premises No 02/0327, DG Block (Newtown), Action Area 1D, Newtown, Kolkata
87. Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd – Kolkata Reference lab, Plot No CB-31/1, Premises No 031-0199, Street No 199, Action Area 1C, Newtown, Kolkata
Number of samples tested
The ICMR further said that a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on April 21 at 9 pm.
“Also, 26,943 samples have been reported on 21 April till 9 pm,” it added.
