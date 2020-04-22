ICMR releases list of private labs for coronavirus tests

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday released a list of 87 private laboratories to conduct coronavirus tests.

Highest number of testing labs in Maharashtra

Among the 87 laboratories, which are set up in 15 states, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 testing labs at 20. It is to mention that Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country in terms of the number of people infected from coronavirus.

Moreover, 12 laboratories are in Telangana, 11 in Delhi, 10 in Tamil Nadu, 7 in Haryana, 6 in West Bengal, 5 in Karnataka 4 in Gujarat, and 2 each in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and 1 each in Uttarakhand and Odisha.

List of private labs

Name of States Name, address of laboratories Delhi 1. Lal Path Labs, Block -E, Sector 18, Rohini, Delhi

2. Dr Dangs Lab, C-2/1, Safadarjung Development Area, New-Delhi

3. Laboratory Services, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Sarita Vihar, New Delhi

4. Max Lab, Max Super Spciality Hospital, Saket, New-Delhi

5. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Clinical Lab Services, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

6. Oncquest Labs Ltd, 3-Factory Road, New-Delhi

7. Prognosis Laboratories, 515-16, Sector 19, Dwarka

8. City X-Ray & Scan Clinic Pvt Ltd, 4B/18, Tilak Nagar, New-Delhi

9. Lifeline Laboratory, H-11, Green Park Extension, New-Delhi

10. Dept of Lab Services, Dr. B.L. Kapur Memorial Hospital, 5, Pusa Road, New-Delhi

11. Dept of Laboratory Services, Action Cancer Hospital, A-4, Paschim Vihar (East), New-Delhi Gujarat 12. Unipath Specialty laboratory limited, 102, Sanoma Plaza, Opposite Parimal Garden, Besides JMC House, Ellisbridge, Ahmedabad

13. Supratech Micropath Laboratory & Research Institute Pvt Ltd, Kedar, Ahmedabad

14. SN GeneLab Pvt Ltd, President Plaza –A, Near Mahavir Hospital, Nanpura, Surat

15. Pangenomics International Pvt Ltd, Ellis Bridge, Ahmedabad Haryana 16. Strand Life Sciences, A-17, Sector 34, Gurugram

17. SRL Limited, GP26, Sector 18, Gurugram

18. Modern Diagnostic & Research Centre-Lab, 363-364/4, JAwahar Nagar. Gurgaon

19. Core Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Udyog Vihar Phase-3, Gurgaon

20. MolQ Laboratory, Plot 28,29; Sector 18(P), Electronic city, Udyog Vihar, Phase IV, Gurgaon

21. Pathkind Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Plot 55-56, Phase 4, Udyog Vihar, Sec 18, Gurgaon

22. Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Medanta-The Medicity, Sector 38, Gurgaon Karnataka 23. Neuberg Anand Reference Laboratory, Anand Tower, #54, Bowring Hospital Road, Bengaluru

24. Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd, Sri Shankara Research Centre, Bengaluru

25. Sakra World Hospital Lab Services, Devarabeesanahalli VArthur Hobli, Bengaluru

26. Central Diagnostic Lab, Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, #82, E.P.I.P. Area, Whitefield, Bengaluru

27. Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, 154/11, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru Kerala 28. DDRC SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Panampilly Nagar, Ernakulam

29. MIMS Lab Services, Govindapuram, Kozhikode Madhya Pradesh 30. Chirayu Medical College & Hospital, Bhopal Indore Highway, Bhaisakhedi, Bhopal

31. Sampurna Sodani Diagnostic Clinic, LG-1, Morya Centre, 16/1 Race Course Road, Indore Maharashtra 32. Thyrocare Technologies Limited, D37/1, TTC MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai

33. Suburban Diagnostics (India) Pvt. Ltd., 306, 307/T, 3rd Floor, Sunshine Bld., Andheri (W), Mumbai

34. Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Unit No. 409-416, 4th Floor, Commercial Building-1, Kohinoor Mall, Mumbai

35. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, Molecular Medicine, Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., R-282, TTC Industrial Area, Rabale, Navi Mumbai

36. SRL Limited, Prime Square Building, Plot No 1, Gaiwadi Industrial Estate, SV Road, Goregaon, Mumbai

37. A.G. Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Nayantara Building, Pune

38. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital Laboratory, Four Bungalows, Mumbai

39. InfeXn Laboratories Private Limited, A/131, Therelek Compound, Road No 23, Wagle Industrial Estate, Thane (W)

40. iGenetic Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, Krislon House, Andheri East, Mumbai

41. Tata Memorial Centre Diagnostic Services-Tata Memorial Hospital, Parel, Mumbai

42. Sahyadri Speciality Labs, Plot No 54, S.No. 89-90, Lokmanya Colony, Kothrud, Pune

43. Dr. Jariwala Lab & Diagnostics LLP, 1st Floor, Rasraj Heights, Rokadia Lane, Off Mandpeshwar Road, Borivli (W), Mumbai

44. Ruby Hall Clinic, Dept of Laboratory, Grant Medical Foundation, 40, Sassoon Road, Pune

45. Metropolis Healthcare Limited, Construction House, 796/189-B, Bhandarkar Institute Road, Pune

46. Qualilife Diagnostics, Balaji Arcade, 1st Floor, 544/A, Netaji Subhash Road, Mulund (W), Mumbai

47. SRL Diagnostics – Dr. Avinash Phadke (SRL Diagnostics Pvt Ltd), Mahalaxmi Engineering Estate, 2nd Floor, L.J. Cross Road No 1, KJ Khilnani High School, Mahim (West), Mumbai

48. Sunflower Lab & Diagnostic Center, Keshav Kunj, Marve Road, Malad West, Mumbai

49. Department of Laboratory Medicine – P.D. Hinduja National Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mahim, Mumbai

50. Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital – Laboratory, Aditya Birla Marg, Chinchwad, Pune

51. Vaidya Lab Thane, Unit of Millenium Special Lab Pvt Ltd, Odyssey Park, 2nd Floor, 201, Raghunath Nagar, Wagle Estate, Thane Orissa 52. Dept of Lab Services, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar Punjab 53. Department of Microbiology, Dayanand Medical College & Hospital, Tagore Nagar, Civil Lines, Ludhiana

54. Tuli Diagnostic Centre, Majitha Road, Amritsar Rajasthan 55. Central Lab, The Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Sciences and Technology, RIICO Institution Area, Sitapura, Tonk Road, Jaipur

56. Dr. B Lal Clinical Lab Pvt Ltd, 6-E, Malviya Industrial Area, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur Tamil Nadu 57. Dept. of Clinical Virology, CMC, Vellore

58. Department of Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Chennai

59. Neuberg Ehrlich Lab Pvt Ltd, 46-48 Masilamani Road, Balaji Nagar, Chennai

60. Sri Ramachandra Medical College & Research Institute, Porur, Chennai

61. Microbiology Lab, Veerakeralam Road, Coimbatore

62. YRG CARE, Taramani, Chennai

63. Hitech Diagnostic Centre- A Unit of Dr. Ganesan’s Hitech Diagnostic Centre PVt Ltd, Poonamallee High Road, Chennai

64. MIOT Hospitals – Dept of Lab Medicine, 4/112, Mount Poonamallee Road, Manapakkam, Chennai

65. Madras Medical Mission Clinical Lab Services, 4-A, Dr. J. Jayalalitha Nagar, Mogappair East, Chennai

66. PSG Hospitals Diagnostic Centre, Avinashi Road, Peelamedu, Coimbatore Telangana 67. Laboratory Services, Apollo Hospitals, 6th Floor, Health Street Building, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

68. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd, Street No 19, Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad

69. Vimta Labs Ltd, Plot No 142, Phase 2, IDA Cherlapally, Hyderabad

70. Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, Diagnostic Labortory, Bowenpally, Secunderabad

71. Dr. Remedies Labs Private Ltd, A3, Titus Plaza, Sharma Commercial Complex, Punjagutta, Hyderabad

72. Pathcare Labs Pvt Ltd, Medchal, Hyderabad

73. American Institute of Pathology And Lab Sciences Pvt Ltd, Citizens Hospital, Serilingampally, Hyderabad

74. Medcis Pathlabs India Pvt Ltd, Plot No 16 & 17, Swathi Plaza, Anand Nagar, New Bowenpally, Secunderabad

75. Department of Lab Medicine, Yashoda Hospital, 9th Floor, 1-1-156 & 157, Alexander Road, Secunderabad

76. Biognosys Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd, #8-148/174/11,

NRI Colony, Near Aleap Industrial Area, Medchal, Malkajgiri

77. Dept of Lab Medicine, Star Hospitals, A Unit of Unimed Health Care Pvt Ltd, 8-2-594/B, Road No 10, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

78. Tenet Diagnostics, Plot No 51, Kineta Towers, Journalist Colony, Road No 3, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad U.P. 79. RML Mehrotra Pathology Pvt Ltd, Nirala Nagar, Lucknow

80. Dept of Lab Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Sector 128, Noida Uttarakhand 81. Dr. Ahuja’s Pathology and Imaging Centre, 7-B, Astley Hall, Dehradun West Bengal 82. Apollo Gleneagles Hospitals, 58 Canal Circular Road, Kolkata

83. Tata Medical Center, Rajarhat, Kolkata

84. Laboratory Services, Peerless Hospitex Hospital & Research Centre, 360, Panchasayar, Kolkata

85. AMRI Hospitals, Dept of Lab Medicine, JC 16-17, Sector III, Salt Lake City, Kolkata

86. Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd (Dept of Lab Services), 12/1, Premises No 02/0327, DG Block (Newtown), Action Area 1D, Newtown, Kolkata

87. Dr. Lal Pathlabs Ltd – Kolkata Reference lab, Plot No CB-31/1, Premises No 031-0199, Street No 199, Action Area 1C, Newtown, Kolkata

Number of samples tested

The ICMR further said that a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on April 21 at 9 pm.

“Also, 26,943 samples have been reported on 21 April till 9 pm,” it added.

Source: With inputs from ANI

