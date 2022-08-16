Iconic World Trade Center in New York displays animated Tricolour

New York: The iconic World Trade Centre in New York displayed the Indian Tricolor on the eve of August 15 to commemorate the world’s largest democracy, India celebrating 75 years of Independence.

The building was illuminated in the hues of the Indian Tricolour to mark the auspiciousness of the occasion. As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day, the Indian Flag was displayed digitally on one of the iconic structures of America.

The World Trade Center is the tallest building in America that stands on the site of the 9/11 terror attacks.

It was lit up with the Indian flag on August 15, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

People in huge masses welcomed the sight of the tricolour on the iconic Dubai landmark. Several videos have been floating on social media that showcased the crowd cheering as a waving Indian flag appeared on the Burj Khalifa on Monday.

India celebrated 76th Independence Day earlier on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the Tricolour at Delhi’s Red Fort.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion, the Prime Minister took aim at the twin evils of nepotism and corruption and sought the people’s cooperation to fight them.

While addressing the nation for the ninth time on August 15 from the Red Fort on the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation and highlighted five resolves to accomplish the same.

As part of the Mahotsav or grand celebration, several events and campaigns have been organised over the last 75 weeks to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements.

The official journey of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021, which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India’s independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign is based on five broad themes- Freedom Struggle, Ideas@75,

Resolve@75, Actions@75 and Achievements@75. Over the past 75 weeks, different events based on the themes were organised to commemorate 75 years of the country’s independence.