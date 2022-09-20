ICRISAT to develop India’s first Spanish groundnut in India

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 20th September 2022 1:50 pm IST
groundnut
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The researchers from International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) along with Junagadh Agriculture University, Gujarat will develop India’s first Spanish-type high oleic groundnut.

According to media reports, the new variety GG40 has recorded that 80.7 per cent of the new groundnuts have a composition of 3.6% linoleic acid and 80.7% oleic acid.

The oil from these types of groundnuts are supposedly on par with olive oil in quality. A higher acid content also lowers the risk of obesity and cardiovascular disease. For the preparation of peanut butter and confectionary goods, enhanced groundnut oil is chosen because of its longer shelf life of up to six months, said reports.

According to Dr RB Madariya, Head in Charge-Research Scientist (Groundnut), MORS JAU, Gujarat, “The groundnut is recommended for growing in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Maharashtra during the rainy season.”

Tags
