ICSE, ICS rescheduled examinations from July 1

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), commonly-known as ICSE board, on Friday, announced the revised exam dates as well as the schedule of the remaining board exams of Class 10 and 12.

According to an official release the ICSE class 10 exams will be held from July 2 to July 12 whereas the ISC exams for Class 12 will be held from July 1 to July 14.

The exams were earlier scheduled for March, but like other board exams, ISC and ICSE also postponed the examinations due to the national wide lockdown announced by the government in order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus.

