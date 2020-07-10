ICSE, ISC results declared

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, New Delhi announced the results of ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 exams today at 3 pm. The CISCE exams — scheduled to be held in February and March — got postponed due to the pandemic outbreak.

According to the council, the result will be available on the websites — cisce.org, results.cisce.org. The students can also check the result via SMS. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven-digit roll code to 09248082883.

The pending exams were later decided to conduct in July but were cancelled after the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

For the pending exams, the students will be assessed on the basis of internal exams. In case a student is not satisfied, they will have the option to re-appear for the exams on a later date.

The marks and pass certificate of the board exams will be available after 48 hours of the publication of results through the Digi locker. Students will also be allowed to apply for rechecking or re-evaluation, however, a fee of Rs 1,000 per exam will be applicable. The online window will remain open from July 10 to 16, 2020.