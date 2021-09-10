iD Fresh Foods files approaches WhatsApp against communal propaganda

Bengaluru: iD Fresh Foods who has recently become the victim of communal propaganda approached WhatsApp Grievance Cell and Cybercrime, Bengaluru.

It filed a complaint against the “misleading and false information” about the company and its products, Business Standard reported.

On Thursday, the company also reiterated that it uses only natural and vegetarian agri-commodities to make its product.

Claims made by WhatsApp forwards

WhatsApp forwards against iD Fresh Foods claimed that the company mixes cow bones and calf rennet to make the volume of its batter. The forward also claimed that the company only hires Muslims.

When the forwards went viral on social media, the company whose founders are PC Musthafa and his four cousins Abdul Nazer, Shamsudeen TK, Jafar TK, and Noushad TA had dismissed the claim and said that it uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products. The official statement of the company also clarified that the claims made by the forwards are misleading and baseless.

It had said, “Some consumers have received a WhatsApp forward message carrying misleading, false, and baseless information about iD using animal extracts in its products. Since the intensity of misinformation being spread is high this time around, we thought we should issue an official statement”.

In the statement, it also mentioned, “We would like to clearly specify that iD uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products, iD Idly Dosa Batter is made from rice, urad dal, fenugreek and RO water only, which are 100% natural and vegetarian agri-commodities. There are no animal extracts used in any of our products”.

“We proudly manufacture healthy and authentic Indian products with no chemicals or preservatives inside our world-class, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that fully comply with the Food Safety Management System,” the statement had added.

iD Fresh Foods

It may be mentioned that iD Fresh Foods is one of the reputed companies. It was founded in 2005.

The company has received awards from various bodies including the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).