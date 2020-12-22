Ideological differences secondary in national interest: PM Modi at AMU

Aligarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that ideological differences must not exist when it comes to the national interest and that it is important to blend one’s aspirations with national goals.

“Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has produced many freedom fighters that set aside their ideological differences and fought together,” Modi said, speaking at the university’s centenary celebrations via video link.

AMU, set up in 1920, has completed 100 years of existence as a centre of higher learning. The Prime Minister also released a special commemorative postal stamp in the event

AMU’s campus represents a ‘Mini India’, Modi said delivering a keynote address at the university’s centenary celebrations, adding that the diversity present is not only strength to the university, but to the entire nation.

“We must not forget this power of diversity, nor let it get weakened. We should work together to ensure that spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ grows stronger day by day in this campus,” Modi said.

Asserting that politics and society can wait but development cannot, the Prime Minister said, “There are elements that may have an issue with this. They can be found in all countries. They will spread negativity. But these people will be sidelined if we work for the betterment of the country keeping politics aside.”

Modi said he often meets AMU alumni during foreign visits “who very proudly say they’ve studied from AMU”.

“Wherever in the world they go, AMU alumni represent the rich heritage and culture of India…In its 100 years of history, AMU has crafted and polished millions of lives, giving them modern and scientific thinking and inspiring them to do something for the society and the nation.”

He invoked AMU’s founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s principles and elaborated that he believed in working towards all, irrespective of caste, creed or religion. “That is a thought that we must always carry with us,” Modi added.