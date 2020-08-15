Idris Elba to headline Simon Kinberg-produced thriller

Elba, 47, will next be seen "Concrete Cowboys", which will debut at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

By Mansoor Published: 15th August 2020 4:27 pm IST
Idris elba

Los Angeles: British star Idris Elba will play the lead role in Simon Kinberg’s upcoming Africa-set thriller that has been bagged by Apple.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tech giant acquired the project after a heated bidding war.

Elba will headline and produce the film, which is being described as a “spy movie with romance” set in Africa.

Kingberg and Audrey Chon will produce the movie through their banner Genre Films.

The film’s script has been penned by Emmy-winning scribe Travon Free.

READ:  Sanjay Dutt discharged from hospital, returns home

Elba, 47, will next be seen “Concrete Cowboys”, which will debut at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

The actor will also star in James Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” and Netflix western “Harder They Fall”.

Kinberg is currently awaiting the upcoming spy thriller “355”, starring Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger and Fan Bin Bing.

Source: PTI
Categories
Entertainment
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close