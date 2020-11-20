IED defused in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Nov 20 : Security forces on Friday defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants in J&K’s Kulgam district.

Police said security forces including the local police and the counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles spotted a suspicious object in Shurat village of Kulgam district.

“The suspicious object turned out to be an IED which was successfully defused by the security forces thereby a tragedy was averted”, police said.

IEDs are planted on roads and highways by militants in J&K to target vehicles of the security forces and the cavalcades of VIPs.

