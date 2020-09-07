IED detected and defused in J&K’s Kupwara district

Srinagar, Sep 7 : A major tragedy was averted on Monday when the security forces detected and defused an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police said an IED planted by the militants was detected by police and the army in the Arampora area of Kupwara district early Monday morning.

“Bomb disposal squad was called and the traffic movement on the road was stopped.

“The IED has been successfully defused”, police said.

The timely detection and disposal of the IED has averted what could have been a major tragedy.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.