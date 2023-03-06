IELTS test fees in Hyderabad, other Indian cities set to rise

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) test fees in Hyderabad and other cities in India are going to be hiked on April 1. The hike will be applicable for both academic and general training.

From April 1, the IELTS test fees for academic and general training will be Rs. 16250. Currently, the fee varies based on the test type.

As of now, the fee is Rs. 15750 for ‘Computer-delivered IELTS for UKVI’ and ‘IELTS for UK Visas and Immigration’. It is Rs. 15500 for ‘Computer-delivered IELTS’ and ‘Pen and paper based IELTS’.

The least fee for the IELTS test is for ‘IELTS Life Skills (A1 and B1)’. It is Rs. 14600.

Payment mode for IELTS test fees in Hyderabad, other cities

The payment of IELTS test fees can be made in either of the following modes.

Credit/debit card Net banking Demand draft Bank deposit.

In the case of credit/debit payment, it must be ensured that the card type is either Visa or Master.

Those who opt for a demand draft for IELTS test fees must ensure that it is from the following list of approved banks.

Allahabad Bank Andhra Bank Axis Bank Ltd Bank of America Barclays Bank Plc Citi Bank Corporation Bank Dena Bank HSBC Deutsche Bank Indian Bank Indian Overseas Bank Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Oriental Bank of Commerce Punjab National Bank Punjab and Sind Bank Royal Bank of Scotland Standard Chartered Bank State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur State Bank of Hyderabad State Bank of India State Bank of Indore State Bank of Mysore State Bank of Patiala State Bank of Saurashtra State Bank of Travancore Syndicate Bank UCO Bank

The demand draft must be in favour of “IDP EDUCATION INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED, Payable at New Delhi”

Those who want to deposit IELTS test fees in bank account can visit either ICICI or HDFC along with a customized deposit slip (click here for HDFC slip) (click here for ICICI slip).

IELTS test centers in Hyderabad

After payment of IELTS fees, the next important thing to consider is test centers.

In India, there are many IELTS test centers spread across 75 cities. Out of them, three are located in Hyderabad.

The IELTS test centers in Hyderabad are located in

Begumpet Kukatpally Jubilee Hills

As of now, the most recent slot available for IELTS in Hyderabad is Sunday, March 12.

Paper vs computer-delivered tests

In IELTS, there are listening, reading, writing, and speaking tests. Out of them, the speaking test will be conducted face-to-face with the IELTS examiner.

However, listening, reading, and writing tests can be held either in ‘pen and paper based’ or ‘computer-delivered’ based on the choice made during registration for the IELTS test online.

Apart from it, the result will be available in 3-5 days in case of computer-delivered IELTS whereas, in paper-based IELTS, it will be released after 13 days.

There will be no difference in IELTS test fees.