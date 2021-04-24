If anyone obstructs oxygen supply, we will hang him: Delhi HC

The court told the Delhi government to give it one instance of who was obstructing the oxygen supply and said "we will hang that man".

By PTI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 24th April 2021 1:26 pm IST
Delhi HC adjourns to Nov 19 plea for recognition of same-sex marriage

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court said on Saturday that if any official at the central, state or local administration was obstructing in the picking up or supply of oxygen, then “we will hang that man”.

The observation by a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli came during hearing of a plea by Maharaja Agrasen Hospital over shortage of oxygen for seriously-ill COVID patients.

The court told the Delhi government to give it one instance of who was obstructing the oxygen supply and said “we will hang that man”.

“We will not spare anyone,” the bench added.

The court told the Delhi government to inform the Centre also about such officials of the local administration so that it could take action against them.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button