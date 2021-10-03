If BJP didn’t work to protect Hindus, they’d be Bondhus: T’gana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday concluded his Praja Sangrama Yatra, urging people to choose between BJP’s “Rama Rajya” and the “Razakar” government of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The BJP leader also took a dig at the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) equating it to the Taliban during his speech here at rally in Husnabad, where he urged people to vote for the BJP in the 2023 assembly elections. He went on to declare that he would resume the ‘Padayatra’ as ‘Vijaya Yatra’ after BJP’s victory in the Huzurabad by-election.

Kumar then took a dig at both the TRS and AIMIM, and cautioned Hindus to figure the understanding between the two parties. He added that if the BJP didn’t work to protect the interest of Hindus, “they’d become bondhus in Telangana”, reported the New Indian Express.

He apparently referred to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech from 2018 when he remarked “ee Hindu gallu bondu gallu”, claiming that the remark cost TRS the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency back then.

The BJP leader affirmed his support for the betterment of Hindus in Telangana stating, “Yes, Sanjay and BJP will work for protecting the Hindu dharma and Hindu society, as we are 80 percent of the population. If attacks on Hindus don’t stop, we will hold a massive public meeting in Bhainsa as well”

Additionally, Bandi Sanjay also concluded his rally by offering prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Ammavari temple with his wife. At the end of the puja, he called on the Sangrama Sena and accompanied them on the steps of the Praja Sangrama Yatra.

BJP activists gave a hearty welcome to Bandi Sanjay and his wife in Patabasti after they successfully completed the padayatra and entered Patabasti. Flowers rained down. “Jai BJP, Jai Bandi Sanjay” was the slogan.

Later, Bandi Sanjay Kumar left for Huzurabad with BJP state general secretary Gujjula Premender Reddy. With the slogans “Let’s tie the knot – let’s win the Lotus Party” and “Let’s knock on the door – Let’s ask the people to vote for BJP”