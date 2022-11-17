If BJP retains power, country will be destroyed: D Raja

Hyderabad: Addressing the meeting of the CPI state executive, National General Secretary D Raja slammed the BJP and the central government. He said that if the BJP comes to power again in the 2024 general elections, the country will be destroyed. Public resentment against the BJP is increasing across the country, including in Gujarat, resulting in an atmosphere of fear among BJP leaders.

While mocking the Union Home Minister, D Raja said “if you look at Amit Shah’s speech at the Gujarat election rallies, you will understand that the frustration and fear is evident among the BJP leaders.”

After being elected as the National General Secretary of the CPI, D Raja arrived in Hyderabad for the first time. He said that in the current situation there is confusion over the results of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. He said that the results of Tripura and Nagaland will also affect the national politics of the country.

Mr. Raja warned that if BJP comes to power again, the country will be destroyed. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised less governance and more work towards the country, but his government has failed in the last eight years. Instead of development, the country was led on the path of destruction,” he added.

Democracy and democratic institutions have been threatened. He said that it is everyone’s responsibility to defeat BJP and RSS in 2024 for the protection of democracy and secularism. He insisted on unity of Communist, secular, democratic national and regional parties in order to defeat far right group.

He said that similar unity is needed in Telangana also. D. Raja advised the Communist Party leaders to continue their efforts on public issues and focus on the stability of the party.

CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao, National Secretaries Dr K. Narayana, Syed Aziz Pasha, Secretariat Member Chada Venkat Reddy and other leaders were participated in the meeting.