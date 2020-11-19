‘If BJP wins GHMC, we’ll rebuild houses; provide relief to flood victims’: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP (Member of Parliament) and Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday announced that his party will provide financial assistance to the tune of Rs.25,000 to flood (that hit the city in October) victims if the BJP wins the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Kumar claimed that the BJP would not just give relief amounts, but that it would also help people rebuild homes. “Whoever lost furniture, bikes, car etc, with the help from Centre, we will help those whose homes were destroyed in the recent Hyderabad floods,” he said, while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

Kumar said, it is time for the “people of Hyderabad to choose development over no development”, and went on to slam the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Using the communal card, he challenged KCR, and said, “If you’re a real Hindu then protect the temples in Hyderabad. It is time for people to choose development over no-development of the TRS-MIM combine, which wants to sow seeds of communal discord and gain benefit from it.”

Speaking about the minority community or Muslims, Kumar claimed that the Citizenship Amendment Act that has been brought in by the Centre to help people, and that BJP government, run by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also brought in the Triple Talaq law to protect Muslim women. “What has the state government done for Telangana State and for Hyderabad? Every development work was taken up by Centre,” he alleged.

The GHMC elections in Hyderabad will be held from December 1. In the previous polls, the TRS won 99 corporator seats out of 150 in the last GHMC polls. Its “friendly partner”, the All Indian Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen had won 44 seats (in the Old City areas), and together, they had essentially decimated the rest of the opposition parties like the Congress, BJP and the Telugu Desam Party, which once had a strong hold in Hyderabad). ‘