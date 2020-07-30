If blind test positive for corona, who will help them?

Hyderabad: If the physically challenged and blind contract corona, who will help them? These are the section of people who depend on others. But, if they test positive, who will care for them? No family members are helping their own and normal people once they turn positive.

“14 blind living in a government-run hostel for the blind at Mehdipatnam, Salar Jung Colony in the city operated under the Child, Women Disabled Welfare Department, and the Government of Telangana have contracted Corona. It is not their fault. Their Warden, Ramadevi’s husband first got Corona. After her husband became positive, she should have under quarantine and stayed away. But, she did not do that. Instead, she attended the hostel and contracted virus including herself to 14,” informed R. Swamy Nayak, Central Executive Council Member of AICB (All India Confederation of the Blind).

We have warned the warden that those inmates who have houses and relatives must be sent and only such without any dependants must be allowed to stay in the hostel. This is done so that they not only follow social distancing but also remain safe. “The same facilities can be extended to those who prefer to go back to their homes,” added Mr. Nayak. But, this advice not followed for reasons best known to them.

The handwritten note from R. Swamy Nayak.

“Several complaints were lodged in the past. But, officials washed off their hands simply by saying that we will see that such things do not recur in future,” adds Nayak. And he appealed to the media and the government to look into problems and complaints to take action in this regard.

The AICB is a body of blind persons working for and with the blind community. It is made up of various state-level associations and organisations, starting from the grassroots level. AICB has 24 affiliates across the country.