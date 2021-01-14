If governments can last 5 years, so can protests: Tikait

New Delhi, Jan 14 : As the farmers’ agitation against the newly passed agricultural laws by the Centre entered its 50th day on Thursday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait wondered if a government can hold office for five years, why can’t the farmers’ protest go on for the same period of time.

He said this while responding to a question on the proposed duration of the agitation.

“It the government can function for five years, why can’t the movement go on? We respect the Supreme Court’s decision but are not happy with the committee (set by the apex court). Our movement will continue till the government withdraws the farm laws,” he told IANS.

Speaking on the preparations for programmes planned by the farmers on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day, Tikait said they have started procuring tricolours.

He said that the farmers’ organisations, led by Samkyukta Kisan Morcha, have decided to continue all the other previously announced programmes to intensify the movement, including taking out a parade across the country on Republic Day.

“Our preparations for January 26 event are complete. We will have a meeting to see where we can hold the parade in Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest continued on Thursday for the 50th day, led by leaders of about 40 farmer organisations of the country under the banner of United Farmers’ Front at the demonstration site along the borders of Delhi — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border.

Eight rounds of negotiations with the Central government over the contentious farm laws by the farmer leaders have been inconclusive.

The Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of these laws after hearing various petitions filed for new agricultural laws.

The apex court also constituted a committee of experts, consisting of four members, to resolve the issue.

However, the farmer organisations are unhappy with the Committee, saying its members have been advocate of the newly passed farm laws.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.