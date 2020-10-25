If GST has failed, revert to old tax system: Thackeray

Mumbai, Oct 25 : In a major political statement, Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that if the system of GST has failed, then the Centre should honestly admit it and revert to the old system of taxation in the country.

Addressing the party’s annual Dassehra Rally online with only 50 people present in an auditorium near Shivaji Park, Thackeray said that Maharashtra has not been refunded its Goods & Service Tax (GST) dues of Rs.38,000 crore which has created huge financial crises for the state in the Corona pandemic times.

“From all this, it appears that the GST system is proving a hoaxa If it is not working, the Prime Minister should honestly admit it and bring back the old system of taxation,” Thackeray thundered.

Referring to similar problems faced by other states, Thackeray urged Chief Ministers of states to join and meet the PM to discuss and sort out the issue.

At the same time he lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for promising to distribute free Corona vaccines to the people of Bihar if itsAalliance is voted back to power in its poll manifesto.

“On one hand you don’t give us our legitimate GST dues and on the other, you promise free vaccines to people Bihara Where will the money come from? And what about the rest of India and why this discrimination? Is the rest of the country a Pakistan,” Thackeray said.

