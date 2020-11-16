“If only they’d let us stay in office’: Omar Abdullah’s cheeky reply to Trump

In a cheeky response to United States’ outgoing President Donald Trump tweet insisting yet again that he won the election, National Conference’s leader Omar Abdullah on Monday replied, ‘if only they’d let us stay in office’.

Donald Trump has been particularly adamant on the fact that he has won the presidential election, even as his opponent Joe Biden surpassed him in the race to become the president, by securing 270 electoral votes over a week ago. Trump continues to tweet unproven claims of election fraud.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Mocking Trump’s claim, the former Chief Minister of Jammu And Kashmir wrote: “What a coincidence. So did I, both in 2002 & 2014. Now if only they’d let us stay in office!” National Conference, under the leadership of Omar Abdullah, lost in both 2002 and 2014 general elections.

What a coincidence. So did I, both in 2002 & 2014. Now if only they’d let us stay in office! https://t.co/ROfSo18OBy — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 16, 2020