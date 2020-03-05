If police fail to enforce laws, democracy fails: NSA Doval

A+ A-

Gurugram: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday said that if police fail to enforce laws then democracy fails.

“Law making is the most sacrosanct job in democracy. And you are the enforcers of that law. If you fail to enforce laws, democracy fails. Law is as good as it is executed on the ground,” Doval said while addressing young police officers here.

“You have to first identify the problem, define the problem, and find ways of solution, think how technology can be used. A beat constable should get technology gadgets,” he said.