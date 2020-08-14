If ‘Rotten T’ gets Air India, I will file criminal complaint: Swamy

New Delhi, Aug 14 : Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday sounded a warning that if ‘Rotten T’ gets Air India, he will file a criminal complaint against government bigwigs.

“If ‘Rotten T’ gets Air India despite ED investigation on money laundering by Tatas for Air Asia, payment in Dubai to a terrorist, FIPB fraud in getting licence for Joint venture with Air Asia and Vistara and Niira Radia tapes I will file a criminal complaint against Goverment bigwigs,” Swamy said in a tweet.

Swamy has not spelled out who “Rotten T” is but Swamy is known to stir controversial issues and has been a complainant in several important corporate battles and controversies.

As per reports, the Tata group is said to be interested in the acquisition of national carrier, Air India which is up for sale. The Government has repeatedly said that it will not advance the bidding date beyond August 31.

Source: IANS

