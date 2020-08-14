If ‘Rotten T’ gets Air India, I will file criminal complaint: Swamy

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 4:29 pm IST

New Delhi, Aug 14 : Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Friday sounded a warning that if ‘Rotten T’ gets Air India, he will file a criminal complaint against government bigwigs.

“If ‘Rotten T’ gets Air India despite ED investigation on money laundering by Tatas for Air Asia, payment in Dubai to a terrorist, FIPB fraud in getting licence for Joint venture with Air Asia and Vistara and Niira Radia tapes I will file a criminal complaint against Goverment bigwigs,” Swamy said in a tweet.

Swamy has not spelled out who “Rotten T” is but Swamy is known to stir controversial issues and has been a complainant in several important corporate battles and controversies.

READ:  Akhara Parishad now wants to focus on Kashi, Mathura

As per reports, the Tata group is said to be interested in the acquisition of national carrier, Air India which is up for sale. The Government has repeatedly said that it will not advance the bidding date beyond August 31.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close