IFA Shield may take place before I-League

News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 6:22 pm IST
IFA Shield may take place before I-League

New Delhi, Nov 5 : If all goes well the IFA Shield, the countrys oldest football tournament, may take place before the I-League this time.

A senior official in the Indian Football Association (IFA) told IANS that the association is planning to hold the IFA Shield in December this year. However, the source did not confirm the dates.

“As per our plans, it will be held prior to the I-League,” the source said.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is yet to announce the dates for I-League. An I-League team source told IANS that the league may take place in January next year.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Moment launches iPhone 12 MagSafe cases, photography mounts
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 6:22 pm IST
Back to top button