IFAT files PIL in SC to pursue govt to help app-based transport, delivery workers

New Delhi: Indian Federation of App-based Transport workers (IFAT) in collaboration with concerned individuals and organizations has filed a PIL in the Supreme Court of India on September 20, 2021, to pursue the Indian government to help the app-based transport and delivery workers affected by the pandemic.

Through the PIL, IFAT also hopes to hold the app-based companies accountable for the lives and livelihood of the drivers/driver-partners and delivery partners/executives who are struggling to survive as their incomes are dwindling, fuel prices are rising, and they are under immense stress from loan recovery agents and even state officials as they try to earn a living in this pandemic.

The PIL has been drawn by Ms. Megha Chandra, and Paras Nath Singh, Advocates and settled by Ms. Indira Jaising and Ms. Gayatri Singh, Sr. Advocates. The advocate for the petitioners is Nupur Kumar representing IFAT in front of the Supreme Court.

The push for ensuring that Social Security benefits for app-based transport and delivery workers are made available to them expeditiously points to the fact that the app-based transport and delivery workers have been severely impacted by the pandemic and the present relief measures and existing policies have not been able to address their issues and concerns.

The PIL urges the apex court to take into account the current development in terms of Social Security Codes and Rules, Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, e-Shram registration for unorganized workers etc. to consider the prayer of the petitioners.